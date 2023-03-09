Newsom’s budget plan calls for major funding cuts in coastal resilience

The cuts are part of Newsom's proposed six billion dollars in reductions to California's climate change programs in response to a projected 22-and-half billion dollar statewide deficit.

California's coastal resilience programs provide funding for local governments to prepare coastal plans and pay for projects that protect beaches, homes and infrastructure at risk from rising seas. Greenhouse gases are responsible for warming the planet, which melts ice and causes sea levels to rise.

Newsom's proposal would budget nearly three-quarters of a billion dollars for coastal resilience, a cut of 43 percent or $561 million compared to 2021 and 2022, according to the Legislative Analyst's Office.

Some lawmakers told CalMatters that they are concerned about Newsom's proposal to gut the programs that are helping coastal towns prepare for flooding that has already damaged many communities.

Sen. Josh Becker, who chairs the Senate's budget subcommittee, called the cuts "highly concerning," especially because they are excessive compared to the cuts applied to other state programs.

Newsom's budget, released on Jan. 10, is not final, with revisions due in May.