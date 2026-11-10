Restaurant Recs / Is SF's Downtown Better? / Arab Film Festival
Mission Local's food critic on some neighborhood gems; our panel provides a status check on San Francisco's downtown; the scoop on how to enjoy the Arab Film Festival; the Bay Area news quiz!
Mission Local’s food critic Maria Ascarrunz will join us to highlight some neighborhood restaurants worth a try.
AND we’ll get an update on the revitalization efforts in downtown San Francisco. Are we making progress? What does success look like?
Panelists:
Sujata Srivastava, SPUR
Ben Tranel, Gensler
PLUS We’ll celebrate 30 years of the Arab Film Festival and preview this year’s films and special events with Executive Director Serge Bakalian.
And lastly, test your knowledge with the weekly Bay Area News Quiz!
Host: Grace Won, Anne Harper, Chris Nooney
Producers: Wendy Holcombe, Katie Colley, Chris Nooney