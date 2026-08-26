The Rise of Christian Nationalism / Valkyries Update / "Under Story"
Representative Jared Huffman of California's second Congressional district discusses his new book No Prophets, outlining the dangers of Christian Nationalism.
Maya Goldberg-Safir reviews the Golden State Valkyries' improbable season.
(For more by Maya Goldberg-Safir, go to:
WNBA Rough Notes by Maya Goldberg-Safir
Bounce, a KALW podcast about the rise of women's professional sports and about the Valkyries.)
And San Francisco native Chloe Benjamin discusses her new novel, Under Story.
Hosts: Grace Won, Fred Pitts
Producers: Wendy Holcombe, Heather Hughes