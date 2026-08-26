© 2026 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
91.7 FM Bay Area. Celebrating 85 Years of KALW Public Media.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
State of the Bay

The Rise of Christian Nationalism / Valkyries Update / "Under Story"

By Wendy Holcombe
Published August 26, 2026 at 11:27 AM PDT
ChatGPT image by Wendy Holcombe
ChatGPT image created by Wendy Holcombe

Representative Jared Huffman of California's second Congressional district discusses his new book No Prophets, outlining the dangers of Christian Nationalism.

Maya Goldberg-Safir reviews the Golden State Valkyries' improbable season.
(For more by Maya Goldberg-Safir, go to:
WNBA Rough Notes by Maya Goldberg-Safir
Bounce, a KALW podcast about the rise of women's professional sports and about the Valkyries.)

And San Francisco native Chloe Benjamin discusses her new novel, Under Story.

Hosts: Grace Won, Fred Pitts
Producers: Wendy Holcombe, Heather Hughes

Tags
State of the Bay Politics & GovernmentClimateElections 2026
Wendy Holcombe
See stories by Wendy Holcombe