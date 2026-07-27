Is California's Budget Growth Defensible? / Jude Berman's Latest Book
A panel discussion on the rapid growth of California's budget. Jude Berman on her new book of short stories, Shot.
Live at 6pm tonight: California’s state budget has increased 36% (inflation adjusted) while Gavin Newsom has been governor. As he eyes a presidential run, will he be leaving California in good shape or does the large budget tarnish his legacy?
Guests:
David Crane, Govern For California
Chris Hoene, The California Budget and Policy Center
Dan Walters, Cal Matters
Berkeley author Jude Berman will talk about her new book of short stories, Shot.
Hosts: Grace Won, Anne Harper
Producers: Wendy Holcombe, Chris Nooney