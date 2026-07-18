New AI Tool for Workers' Rights/Housing vs Local Control/Dog Surfing Championships

Bay Brief: Gretchen Carlson tells us about her new AI tool that helps workers understand their rights before signing employment contracts.

Deep Dive: SF Planning Director Sarah Dennis Phillips and Policy Director David Garcia of the Terner Center for Housing Innovation at UC Berkeley explore whether California's new housing laws override local control.

Culture Splash: Steve Drottar takes us to Pacifica for one of the Bay Area's beloved summer traditions, the World Dog Surfing Championships

Hosts: Grace Won, Fred Pitts and Anne Harper

Producers: Anne Harper and Heather Hughes