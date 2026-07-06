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Freedom Needs a Soundtrack

Ep 4: The First Concert

By Deyden Tethong,
Erin Potts
Published July 6, 2026 at 8:49 AM PDT

Episode 4: After two years of near misses, Erin, Adam, and a young team of organizers finally bring the first Tibetan Freedom Concert to life, with one of the most talked-about lineups of the 1990s and a bold new model for turning music into action.

Note: This episode includes discussion of torture, plus a cuss word or two.

In this Episode

  • After years of failed attempts, Erin, Adam Yauch, the Milarepa Fund, Tibetan organizers, and volunteers bring the first Tibetan Freedom Concert to life.
  • A tiny San Francisco office becomes the nerve center for one of the biggest benefit concerts of the 1990s.
  • Adam announces the concert in D.C. — and suddenly it has to become real.
  • Golden Gate Park fills with prayer flags, stupas, Tibetan musicians, monks, nuns, and 50,000 people a day.
  • Beastie Boys, Rage Against the Machine, Björk, Foo Fighters, Smashing Pumpkins, A Tribe Called Quest, De La Soul, Sonic Youth, Beck, Red Hot Chili Peppers, Yoko Ono, and more come together for Tibet.
  • Deyden Tethong remembers seeing Tibetan culture and 1990s music culture come together in a new way.
  • Palden Gyatso speaks after escaping Tibet with the torture devices used against him.
  • The next day, Erin, Adam, and others take the energy to a protest at the Chinese Consulate.
  • The first Tibetan Freedom Concert becomes the biggest U.S. benefit concert since Live Aid — and proves this was only the beginning.

Voices in this Episode (In order of appearance):

  • Erin Potts — co-founder of the Tibetan Freedom Concerts and the Milarepa Fund, expert on music and activism, and executive producer of Freedom Needs a Soundtrack.
  • Adam Yauch — co-founder of the Tibetan Freedom Concerts and Milarepa Fund, member of the Beastie Boys, heard through archival audio.
  • Serena Altschul — Journalist and longtime MTV News correspondent, heard through archival audio.
  • Kurt Loder — Journalist, author, and longtime MTV News anchor who helped define music news coverage in the 1990s, heard through archival audio.
  • Rebecca Rankin — Music journalist and television host/correspondent associated with MuchMusic, heard through archival audio.
  • Björk — Artist who performed at the Tibetan Freedom Concerts, heard through archival audio.
  • Yoko Ono — Artist, musician, peace activist, and longtime cultural figure known for her avant-garde work and activism, heard through archival audio.
  • Tom Morello — Guitarist with Rage Against the Machine, who performed at the Tibetan Freedom Concerts, and activist.
  • Deyden Tethong — Tibetan activist, producer, and executive producer of Freedom Needs a Soundtrack.
  • John Norris — Music journalist and longtime MTV News correspondent, heard through archival audio.
  • Palden Gyatso — Buddhist monk who escaped imprisonment in China and spoke at the concert.
  • Dave Grohl — Singer and guitarist with Foo Fighters, who performed at the Tibetan Freedom Concerts, heard through archival concert audio.
  • Biz Markie — Hip-hop artist who performed at the Tibetan Freedom Concerts, heard through archival concert audio.

Learn More

https://www.freedomneedsasoundtrack.com/

https://www.freedomneedsasoundtrack.com/

https://www.youtube.com/@freedomneedsasoundtrack

https://www.facebook.com/FreedomNeedsASoundtrack

https://www.instagram.com/freedomneedsasoundtrack

This series is a Rangzen production, produced by Adonde Media and distributed in partnership with KALW Public Media in San Francisco.

Freedom Needs a Soundtrack
Deyden Tethong
See stories by Deyden Tethong
Erin Potts
See stories by Erin Potts