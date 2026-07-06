Ep 4: The First Concert

Episode 4: After two years of near misses, Erin, Adam, and a young team of organizers finally bring the first Tibetan Freedom Concert to life, with one of the most talked-about lineups of the 1990s and a bold new model for turning music into action.

Note: This episode includes discussion of torture, plus a cuss word or two.

In this Episode

After years of failed attempts, Erin, Adam Yauch, the Milarepa Fund, Tibetan organizers, and volunteers bring the first Tibetan Freedom Concert to life.

A tiny San Francisco office becomes the nerve center for one of the biggest benefit concerts of the 1990s.

Adam announces the concert in D.C. — and suddenly it has to become real.

Golden Gate Park fills with prayer flags, stupas, Tibetan musicians, monks, nuns, and 50,000 people a day.

Beastie Boys, Rage Against the Machine, Björk, Foo Fighters, Smashing Pumpkins, A Tribe Called Quest, De La Soul, Sonic Youth, Beck, Red Hot Chili Peppers, Yoko Ono, and more come together for Tibet.

Deyden Tethong remembers seeing Tibetan culture and 1990s music culture come together in a new way.

Palden Gyatso speaks after escaping Tibet with the torture devices used against him.

The next day, Erin, Adam, and others take the energy to a protest at the Chinese Consulate.

The first Tibetan Freedom Concert becomes the biggest U.S. benefit concert since Live Aid — and proves this was only the beginning.

Voices in this Episode (In order of appearance):



Erin Potts — co-founder of the Tibetan Freedom Concerts and the Milarepa Fund, expert on music and activism, and executive producer of Freedom Needs a Soundtrack.

Adam Yauch — co-founder of the Tibetan Freedom Concerts and Milarepa Fund, member of the Beastie Boys, heard through archival audio.

Serena Altschul — Journalist and longtime MTV News correspondent, heard through archival audio.

Kurt Loder — Journalist, author, and longtime MTV News anchor who helped define music news coverage in the 1990s, heard through archival audio.

Rebecca Rankin — Music journalist and television host/correspondent associated with MuchMusic, heard through archival audio.

Björk — Artist who performed at the Tibetan Freedom Concerts, heard through archival audio.

Yoko Ono — Artist, musician, peace activist, and longtime cultural figure known for her avant-garde work and activism, heard through archival audio.

Tom Morello — Guitarist with Rage Against the Machine, who performed at the Tibetan Freedom Concerts, and activist.

Deyden Tethong — Tibetan activist, producer, and executive producer of Freedom Needs a Soundtrack.

John Norris — Music journalist and longtime MTV News correspondent, heard through archival audio.

Palden Gyatso — Buddhist monk who escaped imprisonment in China and spoke at the concert.

Dave Grohl — Singer and guitarist with Foo Fighters, who performed at the Tibetan Freedom Concerts, heard through archival concert audio.

Biz Markie — Hip-hop artist who performed at the Tibetan Freedom Concerts, heard through archival concert audio.

Learn More

https://www.freedomneedsasoundtrack.com/

https://www.freedomneedsasoundtrack.com/

https://www.youtube.com/@freedomneedsasoundtrack

https://www.facebook.com/FreedomNeedsASoundtrack

https://www.instagram.com/freedomneedsasoundtrack

This series is a Rangzen production, produced by Adonde Media and distributed in partnership with KALW Public Media in San Francisco.