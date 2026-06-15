Before the Tibetan Freedom Concerts became one of the biggest shows of the 1990s, teenage Erin Potts dreamt of a concert for Tibet featuring her favorite band. Meanwhile, imprisoned Tibetan nun Nawang Sangdrol reveals what it meant to resist from inside Tibet. Their stories meet in the same place: the power of music. Listen below.

Note: This episode includes discussion of political imprisonment and torture, and a cuss word or two.

In This Episode

The Tibetan Freedom Concerts begin with a bold idea: a young activist, a musician, and a belief that music could move people to act.

As a teenager, Erin discovers U2, Live Aid, and Amnesty International, and begins to see music as a force for justice. Through Amnesty, Erin learns about Tibetan nuns imprisoned for nonviolent protest and begins the path that will eventually lead her to co-found the Tibetan Freedom Concerts.

Ngawang Sangdrol shares how she became a nun, was arrested as a teenager, and sang freedom songs with other nuns inside Drapchi Prison.

The episode ends with the power of freedom songs, and the idea that movements need courage, action, and joy.

Voices in This Episode (in order of appearance)

Erin Potts — co-founder of the Tibetan Freedom Concerts and the Milarepa Fund, expert on music and activism, and executive producer of Freedom Needs a Soundtrack.

Adam Yauch — Beastie Boys member and co-founder of the Milarepa Fund, heard through archival audio.

Flea — Red Hot Chili Peppers bassist and performer at the Tibetan Freedom Concerts, heard through archival audio.

Thom Yorke — Radiohead singer and performer at the Tibetan Freedom Concerts, heard through archival audio.

Björk — Artist and performer at the Tibetan Freedom Concerts, heard through archival audio.

Tom Morello — Musician and activist, best known as the guitarist for Rage Against the Machine and Audioslave.

Biz Markie — Artist and performer at the Tibetan Freedom Concerts, heard through archival concert audio.

Deyden Tethong — Tibetan activist, producer, and executive producer of Freedom Needs a Soundtrack.

Dave Grohl / Foo Fighters — Artist and performers at the Tibetan Freedom Concerts, heard through archival concert audio.

Bono / U2 — Artist and performer heard through archival concert audio.

Ngawang Sangdrol — Former Tibetan Buddhist nun and political prisoner, first imprisoned at age 13 for peacefully calling for Tibetan independence. While in prison, she and other nuns secretly recorded songs of freedom that helped carry Tibet’s struggle to the outside world.



Learn More

https://www.freedomneedsasoundtrack.com/

https://www.youtube.com/@freedomneedsasoundtrack

https://www.facebook.com/FreedomNeedsASoundtrack

https://www.instagram.com/freedomneedsasoundtrack

This series is a Rangzen production produced by Adonde Media and distributed in partnership with KALW Public Media.