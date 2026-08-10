Freedom Needs a Soundtrack: The First Concert

Today, we’re gonna go back 30 years to a moment when major artists came together for nonviolence, freedom, and Tibet: The Tibetan Freedom Concerts.

In the Summer of 1996, the very first show happened right here in San Francisco’s Golden Gate Park.

Now, KALW is partnering with Rangzen and Adonde Media to bring you a six-part audio documentary about what it took to put together one of the largest concert series of the 90’s.

The series is called ‘Freedom needs a soundtrack’ and today we’re bringing you a taste here on the show. Their host Erin Potts was an activist teenager back in the '80s. And when she dreamed, she dreamed BIG. She became the driving force and co-founder of the concerts and now she tells us the story.

