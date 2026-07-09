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Crosscurrents

Storytelling our Memories

Published July 9, 2026 at 6:00 AM PDT
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Storyteller and author Ben Tucker
Photo Provided by Ben Tucker
Storyteller and author Ben Tucker

For many new immigrants, learning English is an important goal. Sometimes at the expense of their mother tongue. Today, how growing up straddling two languages can have lasting impacts on family and identity. Then, we’ll head to San Quentin to hear the power of an R&B Slow Jam. And, we hear from an All-American track star on growing up in 1960s San Francisco.

Crosscurrents