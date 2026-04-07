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The 'All People Powered' Concert and Pitch Competition

Published April 7, 2026 at 6:00 AM PDT
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(L-R) "Co-Founders" musical writers Adesha Adefela, Ryan Nicole Austin and Beau Lewis
Photo Provided by Ryan Nicole Austin
(L-R) "Co-Founders" musical writers Adesha Adefela, Ryan Nicole Austin and Beau Lewis

Today, we hear from Congressional candidate, Connie Chan who's in the race to take over Nancy Pelosi’s US House of Representatives seat. Then, a song by a San Quentin musician that reminds his peers that change is possible. And, a live show in Oakland that is described as “Shark Tank” meets “Soul Beat.”

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