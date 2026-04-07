The 'All People Powered' Concert and Pitch Competition
Today, we hear from Congressional candidate, Connie Chan who's in the race to take over Nancy Pelosi’s US House of Representatives seat. Then, a song by a San Quentin musician that reminds his peers that change is possible. And, a live show in Oakland that is described as “Shark Tank” meets “Soul Beat.”
- State of the Bay: Supervisor Connie Chan's Congressional Bid
- Uncuffed My Mixtape: 'Dreamin’' by Yoz
- Sights + Sounds: 'All People Powered' Concert & Pitch Competition