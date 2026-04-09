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Uncuffed

Uncuffed My Mixtape: Dreamin'

KALW | By Jorge Lopez,
Ricardo "Ricky" RomeroUncuffed
Published April 9, 2026 at 1:02 PM PDT
KALW / Uncuffed

The Uncuffed My Mixtape is a selection of our producers' favorite songs. Uncuffed producer Jorge Lopez interviewed Ricardo “Ricky” Romero about a song that serves as his soundtrack for positive change.

This piece was created by student producers in the Uncuffed audio storytelling training program, in partnership with journalists at KALW Public Media. Our work in prisons is supported by the California Arts Council, the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation, independent foundations, and donations from listeners like you. Content is approved by an information officer.

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Learn more, sign up for Uncuffed news, and support the program at www.uncuffed.org
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Uncuffed From The Producers Of Uncuffed
Jorge Lopez
Jorge Lopez hails from Sacramento, California, the city that lights the beam! He holds an associates degree in Social and Behavioral Sciences from Palo Verde Community College. He works as a youth offender mentor helping youth navigate the prison system, while encouraging rehabilitation. He also volunteers his time as a San Quentin tour guide, as well a puppy raiser for Canine Companions.
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Ricardo "Ricky" Romero
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