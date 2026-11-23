Nvidia says it is bringing back co-founder Jensen Huang to be its CEO, president and board director. In a statement, the company says the board voted unanimously in favor of reinstating Huang after a series of conversations and meetings, as well as input from people at "senior levels of the United States government."

"I am honored to return to NVIDIA and lead one of the most consequential technology companies in the world at the beginning of a new industrial revolution," Huang said in the statement. "I take this responsibility with the greatest humility and renewed commitment."

President Trump endorsed the move, calling it the "correct and proper decision." He said Huang's leadership was needed "in order to ensure the Success and Prosperity of not only the Company, but the American Economy."

Nvidia shares jumped sharply on the news Monday morning, as did the broader stock market.

Trump added that the government has "no reason to believe that Jensen's return to NVIDIA poses any risk to National Security," and that Attorney General Todd Blanche says the U.S. "does not possess evidence that he has engaged in any unlawful conduct."

Huang resigned from Nvidia less than two weeks ago, following reports that he had an affair with a woman suspected of being a Chinese spy. The board said as recently as Nov. 17 that it did not intend to reinstate Huang, though Huang publicly said he would return if the board allowed it.

The company's internal investigation into Huang continues, but the board says the turnaround followed a series of meetings with Huang that left them satisfied with his candor and ability to lead the company. Trump said Nvidia should continue looking to its own compliance with U.S. export controls as well.

Huang is expected to testify before congressional committees next week.

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