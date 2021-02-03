-
Adolescents age 12 and older are now eligible to be vaccinated against COVID-19, the FDA says. Buy when and where, and what about younger kids? You have questions. We have answers.
Monday, California Gov. Gavin Newsom announced a plan to send billions in state surplus dollars back to residents. Republicans who support recalling Newsom from office are questioning his timing.
Nepal's health ministry has reported more than 403,000 COVID-19 cases, including more than 9,100 new infections on Monday.
Biden said that his administration would not stand for people gaming the system but pressed the importance of continued financial support for those left jobless as a result of the coronavirus crisis.
After cutting his teeth in Detroit, a move to New York near the middle of the century found him directly in the center of a deeply important moment for jazz.
It's inspiring when a spirit of generosity goes global. But to fight this pandemic, well-off nations must do their part. That's why we think Biden's stand on vaccine patents is a vital step.
"Should we ask children to go to school when the schools are not safe for them? Can we do that?" asks an education activist. One wounded student says she wants to go back. "Continue school," she says.
We're just 18 weeks into 2021, and already the U.S. has experienced 194 shootings in which four or more people were shot or killed, excluding the shooter.
Hunger, violence and catastrophic flooding are leading more families to flee Honduras for the southern U.S. border than any other country. At least 200 families a day are asking for asylum.
Jenkins says filming his new series about an enslaved girl who escapes from a plantation was the most difficult project of his career — and one that made him feel closer to his own ancestors.
If you've spent any time around cats, you've seen them curl up in cozy spaces. A new study on feline cognition shows that they also like to sit in snug squares created by a kind of optical illusion.
The announcement, which effectively reverses a Trump-era rule, springs from last summer's landmark Supreme Court decision banning employment discrimination against LGBTQ people.