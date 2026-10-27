Trump's tariffs are costing this Michigan couple. They still hope they'll pay off

Updated October 30, 2026 at 10:56 AM PDT

In Michigan, where livelihoods depend on trade across the Canadian border, President Trump's tariffs are hitting households harder than anywhere else in the country.

Both Senate candidates, Republican Mike Rogers and Democrat Abdul El-Sayed, are promising to push back against President Trump's tariff policies. But as Morning Edition host Michel Martin found while reporting in Detroit, some Michigan residents paying the price say the tariffs might be worth it.

Eventually.

On Detroit's west side, Jonathan Summerville runs Great Day Decks out of an old mechanic shop, where steel foundation supports called helical piers are stacked on racks and piled on the floor.

Summerville buys the piers from a Canadian manufacturer in Quebec. Previously made with Canadian steel, the piers now come with a choice under Trump's 50% tariff on Canadian steel: his supplier now offers American steel shipped to Canada, manufactured into piers and sold back to American dealers with a 10% tariff.

"All things being equal, I would like to support local, whether that's in Detroit, whether that's in Michigan, U.S.," Summerville said. "You want your money to stay as close as possible to improve the lives of those that are closest to you."

But that preference comes at a cost. Summerville absorbs some of the tariffs, cutting into his profits. His wife, Alex, who previously worked in manufacturing and automotive supply, says her clients face similar challenges finding suppliers.

Still, it's difficult to separate the effects of tariffs from other rising costs. Even the Summervilles, who pay the tariffs themselves, say high diesel and grocery prices are more immediate concerns. Jonathan says it costs more than $160 to fill up his truck.

He suspects the tariffs are also slowing his business's growth. Higher prices, he believes, may mean fewer customers are accepting his bids.

Despite the financial strain, he isn't convinced the tariffs should disappear. He hopes the tariffs will eventually strengthen American manufacturing, even if the benefits aren't yet clear.

That wait-and-see outlook extends to politics. Summerville sees enthusiasm for El-Sayed among Democrats and frustration among Republicans over their choices. He believes elections can bring change, but doesn't expect this particular race to transform much overnight.

The couple's concerns stretch well beyond trade policy. They worry about artificial intelligence, climate change, the widening wealth gap and wars around the world — and what those forces might mean for their 2-year-old son, Wes.

Alex doesn't expect an election to resolve all of those worries. What she hopes for her son is something simpler.

"I just want him to find contentment and be able to eat and sleep in a comfortable bed and be fulfilled in some creative pursuits," she said.

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The digital version was edited by Treye Green.

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