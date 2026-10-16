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Trump casts doubt on press secretary's future

NPR | By NPR Washington Desk
Published October 16, 2026 at 11:08 AM PDT
U.S. President Donald Trump is followed by White House Press Secretary Katie Zacharia (L) as he departs on the South Lawn of the White House on October 13, 2026 in Washington, DC.
Win McNamee
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Getty Images
U.S. President Donald Trump is followed by White House Press Secretary Katie Zacharia (L) as he departs on the South Lawn of the White House on October 13, 2026 in Washington, DC.

President Trump on Friday cast doubt on the future of his new press secretary, Katie Zacharia, on Friday, saying he had a discussion with her just before leaving for a campaign rally in Georgia.

"I just spoke to her about it. I said, 'Katie, is this for you?'," he told reporters. "She's been treated, I would say, pretty nastily. And I said to Katie just two minutes ago, I said, Katie, you know, you don't have to do this if you don't want."

He said he was leaving the decision up to her.

Zacharia's first official day on the job was Monday and her first briefing was Tuesday morning. She faced scrutiny both over her performance – during which she delivered a lengthy and halting opening statement read from notes and called on only three reporters – and her legal credentials.

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NPR Washington Desk