Shy on the dance floor? Virtual reality 'partners' aim to help you find your groove

Wedding season is in full swing, bringing with it a familiar sense of dread for anyone who fears the dance floor.

But relief may finally be at hand with the help of a new app, Dance Guru, and a virtual reality (VR) headset.

The social dance instruction app transports users to a spacious, digital dance studio. Waiting inside is a computer-generated coach: a handsome, male avatar wearing a shirt open to his navel. He speaks with a slightly gravelly English accent.

"Watch me now," he instructs at the start of a waltz lesson — which NPR tried out at the Augmented World Expo in Long Beach, Calif., an annual conference showcasing the latest developments in virtual and augmented reality.

The avatar then demonstrates a basic box step.

From there, the lesson becomes interactive. The coach tells the user to hold his hand while an electric pinging sound tracks the student's foot placement.

"One, two, three, four, five, six," the virtual teacher counts down.

When the user stumbles, he remains remarkably patient. "Do not worry, foundations take time. Let's try that again. Work on grounding your steps more intentionally."

Solving the beginner's dilemma

Dance Guru creator David Huang said he came up with the idea for the app a couple of years ago out of frustration.

"I always wanted to learn to dance and I was always terrible at it," Huang said. "And I always ended up stopping midway through the lessons."

He soon realized that many beginners hit the exact same roadblocks.

"Private lessons are too expensive, and you feel like you're always forgetting the dance steps," Huang said. "You cannot find a partner to dance with. So I figured maybe I can create something like this."

The Dance Guru platform currently offers tutorials in salsa, bachata, waltz, and cha-cha, in both lead and follow modes. To make the digital instruction feel authentic, Huang used motion-capture technology to record the movements of real-life dance teachers — with their permission.

Building on the legacy of online tutorials and video games

Dance Guru belongs to a small but growing wave of apps using VR to demystify social dance. At a nearby booth, conference attendee Victor Chen is testing out a competing app called Trip the Light. It currently offers salsa lessons, as well as freestyle options, where a user can dance with a partner without having to learn specific steps.

Chloe Veltman / NPR / NPR Trip the Light's booth at the Augmented World Expo included posters of the app's virtual instructors. Real-life performers, who gave Trip the Light permission to motion capture their movements, were used as a basis for these avatars.

"A lot of times when you're trying to learn a choreography, it's watching a YouTube video and you have to pause it, rewind, and play it," Chen said. "If you were to have a virtual avatar dancing in front of you and correcting for any parts that you missed, it might be a lot easier."

Interactive video games like Dance Dance Revolution and Just Dance, and YouTube tutorials have been helping people improve their skills in private for years. But those games are mostly aimed at solo players. Unlike the new generation of immersive VR apps, they cannot simulate the mechanics or confidence required for partner dancing on a live dance floor.

The reality check

But this kind of app won't work for every dancer.

"Everyone learns a little bit differently. And so unless you have a game that has lots of different ways of teaching, you're going to have things that work for some people and don't work for others," said Ariana Katana, a trained contemporary dancer and dance content creator who's active on YouTube, Twitch and other platforms. "Also, it's hard to dance with a headset on."

And then there's the issue of not being able to physically feel a virtual partner's hand or shoulder while dancing with them. Patrick Ascolese, the creator of Trip the Light, said the experience could become more tactile in the future. "Haptic suits and wearables will be coming, but I think we're a little away from that," he said.

Ascolese said even with their limitations, immersive tools like Trip the Light have immense potential as judgment-free training grounds — giving reluctant dancers the baseline confidence they need to eventually step onto the dance floor with real partners in the real world, including at weddings.

"Just like anything else, practice makes perfect," said Ascolese. "So the more time you spend in VR with a virtual partner, it works towards helping you get over that social hurdle. We are teaching you the moves that you have to do in order to go out and have fun."

Jennifer Vanasco edited the broadcast and digital versions of this story. Chloee Weiner mixed the audio.

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