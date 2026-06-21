Colombia Election: Right-wing Abelardo de la Espriella wins, initial count shows

Updated June 21, 2026 at 7:12 PM PDT

BOGOTA, Colombia—Right-wing populist candidate Abelardo de la Espriella has narrowly won Colombia's presidential election based on the preliminary "quick count" released by electoral authorities.

With over 99% of the vote counted in the preliminary tally, de la Espriella leads with 49.7% over his left-wing opponent Iván Cepeda, who has secured 48.7%. The remaining ballots were blank votes.

The razor-thin margin means no final result has been certified, and a slower, official manual count is expected over the coming days. Historically, Colombia's quick counts have closely tracked final certified results.

Reacting to the result, De la Espriella posted on social media: "Today begins a new stage for our country, a stage built on the free and democratic will of millions of citizens who chose to believe in a great, safe, and prosperous Colombia full of opportunities."

In a speech on Sunday evening, Cepeda, a close ally of outgoing President Gustavo Petro, said that while he recognizes the quick count result, his campaign is challenging results from around 33,000 ballot boxes.

In a series of posts on social media, Petro alleged irregularities in the preliminary vote count, and called for calm, declaring that neither candidate could "be proclaimed" until the initial count vote count was ratified.

Security was voters' top concern in the election according to pollsters. Colombia's armed conflict, which has lasted for decades, has intensified in recent years as armed groups and cartels expand their control over drug trafficking routes and illegal mining operations. Membership in groups has reportedly doubled over the past five years, contributing to widespread displacement and insecurity.

De la Espriella, is a millionaire businessman and criminal defense attorney who has nicknamed himself "El Tigre" (the Tiger). A political newcomer endorsed by President Donald Trump, he has pledged to pursue a tougher, more hardline approach to security.

On his first day in office he has promised a sweeping military offensive against guerrilla groups in his first day in office, stating in a recent television interview that he would "bomb all of the camps holding narco-terrorists."

He has also said he would intensify attacks on drug-smuggling aircraft and boats, and build ten "mega prisons." De la Espriella has pledged to open up the countryside to fracking and reverse Petro's moratorium on new hydrocarbon and mining contracts.

The 47-year-old made his name—and much of his fortune—as a high-profile criminal defense lawyer representing controversial clients. Among them was the founder of a major pyramid scheme that defrauded thousands of Colombians of their savings, as well as Alex Saab, a Colombian businessman with close ties to Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro, who was later extradited to the United States on money-laundering charges.

Beyond law and politics, De la Espriella has also embraced a performative media persona, appearing in glossy promotional videos where he sings classic songs such as "My Way" and "Volare" in Spanish.

Often dubbed "the devil's advocate," he has built a lucrative legal and media empire around his reputation. He owns a fleet of luxury cars, including a Rolls Royce, and frequently travels by private jet. He has also cultivated a conspicuous public image as a businessman and influencer, launching a fashion brand, De La Espriella Style, which markets high-end accessories such as luxury watches and sneakers priced at over $1,000 a pair.

De la Espriella is also seeking to repair relations with Washington, which had become strained under Petro. Earlier this month, he received an endorsement from President Trump. U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio was among the first to congratulate him, posting on social media that "Colombia's best days are ahead."

The result reflects a broader rightward shift across Latin America. Far-right and center-right governments now hold power in countries including Argentina, Bolivia, Chile, Costa Rica, Ecuador, El Salvador, Honduras, and Paraguay, with Peru also potentially moving in the same direction with a recent election there still too close to call.

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