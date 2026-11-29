Author Scott Rothman and illustrator Brian Won first worked together on the 2025 picture book Warm and Fuzzy. They had such a nice time, Rothman says, that he wanted to keep it going. So he emailed Won "and asked him if he had any sketches or doodles or characters that he was thinking about."

"I had this drawing of a crocodile that I really loved," says Won. "I just didn't know what to do with it. I sent that drawing to Scott." It had something to do, maybe, with the tooth fairy or the crocodile losing its teeth. "It was going nowhere real fast."

Rothman countered with what he calls a "terrible" idea about a crocodile who has to go shopping for couches. "Because couches are also horizontal," explains Rothman. And then Won, Rothman remembers, responded "'Yeah, and then we can fill it with all these horizontal things.'" A long toothbrush, a long sandwich, a long screwdriver — you get the idea.

Images Courtesy of Simon & Schuster Books for Young Readers /

"I think I even sent you the Elvis Presley song 'Long Black Limousine,'" remembers Won, "and that was kind of a soundtrack for us as we were trying to figure this out."

The Elvis Presley song is not about a crocodile — it's about a funeral procession — but a crocodile riding in the back of a long black limousine (driven by a lizard) was the first image that Won drew for the story that became his second book with Rothman, Horizontal Crocodile.

"That was kind of our North Star," says Rothman. "We needed to always think of the length and the — for lack of a better word — horizontal-ness. Then it was up to me to try to figure out a story."

/ Images Courtesy of Simon & Schuster Books for Young Readers

Horizontal Crocodile is about a very long crocodile who lives in a very long house. One day his friend, Horizontal Alligator, calls and says he wants to come over for a playdate. Oh, and also, Horizontal Alligator has changed his name. While Horizontal Crocodile is getting ready for his friend's visit, he accidentally breaks his couch. Thus, he calls a limousine to take him couch shopping. Comedy ensues and we follow Horizontal Crocodile on a series of misadventures until Horizontal Alligator — or whatever his new name is — arrives.

Images Courtesy of Simon & Schuster Books for Young Readers /

"I gave Horizontal Crocodile a very ribbon-like body shape," says Won. "By doing so, that made Horizontal Crocodile not only longer, but he could fill up different parts of the screen." Won used a lot of earth-toned colors and what he describes as an I Dream of Jeannie palette — a lot of pinks and blues. He made all the illustrations digitally, on an iPad Pro. "Working digitally gives me that opportunity to go back a couple steps if I need to," Won explains. "Whereas if I was really committing with a brush, it takes a much stronger person than I am."

Rothman says there's a real warmth to Won's illustrations. "All I care about when I write is finding the humor, trying to make kids laugh, trying to be as silly as humanly possible, seeing what I can get away with in a book," says Rothman, "and Brian keeps telling me that there's heart in my writing, and I keep telling him that that's only because he brings that out in his illustrations."

At its heart, Horizontal Crocodile is very silly, yes, but it's also a story about friendship — and making room for someone or something new. "That thing where you can hit the comedy and ground it in reality and humanity is the amazing thing about making these picture books," says Rothman. That's why he loves writing them so much. When you least expect it, he says, "you can arrive at the kind of ending that Horizontal Crocodile has."

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