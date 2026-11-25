AUSTIN, Texas— When lines form in parks they're usually for the playground. Kids taking turns on slides. Runners waiting to get a drink from a water fountain. But the line that forms in the Bruning Green park in Austin's North Loop neighborhood happens only once a month, always on the first Sunday, and includes people of all ages. They're all here for Sarah Mason's bakery.

Unlike other bakeries in town where a pastry can run upwards of $7, everything here is free.

Mason's popup is one of countless Little Free Bakeries across the country. The idea is similar to Little Free Libraries, the small boxes that are often set up in front yards where passersby can leave or take a book as they please. Instead of books, it's baked goods that are up for grabs.

The bakers behind these Little Free Bakeries make everything from classic chocolate chip cookies to croissants all at no cost to their neighbors. Some have different reasons for starting than others, but what many inadvertently created is a space for their community to come together and get to know one another.

Michael Minasi / KUT News The menu for the September event included chocolate chip cookies with mini M&Ms, croissants, pickle and sharp cheddar scones and other pastries.



Michael Minasi / KUT News Sarah Mason is the baker and organizer behind Free Bakery North Loop. She started holding the month events in September 2025.

Mason started the Free Bakery North Loop last September when she was working on improving her technical pastry skills. She was handing out baked goods at her job as an office leasing representative for WeWork, but soon she had more than she could give away.

For her first free bakery, Mason made around 150 items, ranging from coconut chocolate chip cookies to bacon cheddar chive scones.

She thought people would happen upon the event as they were walking through the neighborhood. But just in case, she posted on social media. That post took off and since then there has always been a line.

"I have a friend who jokes that waiting in the line is the most fun part, because everyone's excited and talking about what they're going to get when they get to the front of the line and you can meet people," Mason said.

People love a free treat, but Mason said she is pleasantly surprised at how many people stick around and hang out.

"It was unexpected," she said. "My observation of other free bakeries, it's more of a grab and go situation. But because we were in this park, it felt like there was room to spread out and room for other activities. It became more of a community event than just a free pastry."

Michael Minasi / KUT News Sarah Mason started the free bakery in her neighborhood after she found herself with a surplus of pastries when she was working on improving her baking skills.



For people like Sara and J.R. Almanza, the event hearkens back to old Austin, a time before the tech boom when the skyline had fewer skyscrapers and when the pace of life felt slower and it was easier to strike up a conversation with strangers. After attending the free bakery once, the Almanzas decided to come back and enjoy the sense of community.

"Right now it seems like people are becoming more divided. It feels like everything's so polarizing these days," J.R. said. "There's so much out there to kind of distract us from meeting people and engaging with other people, that events like this are important because it brings people together."

That sense of community is part of what led Lanne Stauffer to create the very first Little Free Bakery in Seattle in 2021.

It all started in Seattle

Stauffer got the idea for a Little Free Bakery after she experienced a small act of kindness.

"We were still in the pandemic and the mood was scared and nobody was coming out of their houses and just a lot of fear in the air and there was a bouquet of flowers on my front step," Stauffer said.

Receiving those flowers created a shift in how she was feeling inside.

"Just the joy of finding that bouquet of flowers on my front step changed my day and I wanted to know what I could do to change other folks' day in the same way," she said.

But Stauffer isn't a florist. She's a baker. She thought of Little Free Libraries and asked her husband to build her a pick-up box.

"It gives me so much joy to bake for people," she said. "It's the way I say I love you, and so even if nobody came that day, just knowing I was baking for the community made me feel good."

That Tuesday, people did come though — and in an hour all 50 little apple pies were gone. By the time it was over, Stauffer decided she would do it again the following week.

It's been five years since then, and Stauffer has noticed a couple of things. Chocolate and lemon sweets are more popular than others. And the treats aren't the only reason people stop by.

"People are always grateful to have a place to come and meet their neighbors and have conversations often about what's going on in the news," she said. "We stand around and hug each other or laugh or cry, share our fears, and it's just added another gathering spot in our neighborhood."

Some neighbors even plan their weeks around the pastry drops.

Erin Creighton Tozier has lived in Seattle's Magnolia neighborhood for five years, but didn't know about the Stauffer's Little Free Bakery until a year ago.

"It's just like the anchor in our week," Creighton Tozier said. "I have a demanding job, but it's like a 3 p.m. calendar marker … a break in the day to get some fresh air. Even if it's raining, no matter the weather, like my dog and I go, we have a sweet treat, we chat with our neighbors."

Anna Marie Yanny / KNKX Lanne Stauffer created the very first Little Free Bakery in Seattle in 2021. She celebrated five years of baking for her neighbors in October.

Anna Marie Yanny / KNKX For her five-year anniversary celebration, Lanne Stauffer made a 5-foot-long cake white cake, with orange curd filling, a cardamom cream cheese frosting and a pomegranate molasses drizzle. She and her family decorated it with fall fruits.

To celebrate her neighbors coming out for five years, Stauffer baked a 5-foot-long white cake, with orange curd filling, a cardamom cream cheese frosting and a pomegranate molasses drizzle.

Her family helped decorate it with fall fruits before they put it out in the driveway.

"I have learned that folks need to feel connected and they can feel comforted by me just baking them something," she said.

The growing free bakery movement

It only took a couple months after Stauffer started the Little Free Bakery Seattle for another one to open up.

"Then it started to snowball from there, and I was having somebody reach out to me every month for a while opening a new little free bakery," Stauffer said. "I didn't know that I was starting a movement but that has been one of the biggest delights."

Now little free bakeries exist in Nashville, Tenn.; Salt Lake City, Utah; Fredericksburg, Va. and other cities.

Stauffer recently took a road trip to visit some of the other bakeries and collect stories and recipes from her fellow bakers for an upcoming book, The Little Free Bakery Book: Recipes for Sharing & Building Community, written with Jill Lightner.

Stauffer, like Mason in Austin, hopes that the movement continues to grow. "I think every neighborhood should have a little free bakery," Mason said.

In Austin, other free bakeries have popped up since Mason started hers. But the reach goes farther. In Chattanooga, Tenn., her sister plans to start a free bakery there.

"I think she just saw how much fun we're having here and thought that she wants a little slice of that in her own neighborhood," Mason said.

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