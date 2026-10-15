Tiny Desk Radio: Quinn Christopherson, Elisapie, Mumu Fresh

Hosts Bobby Carter and Anamaria Sayre spend this episode with the music of Indigenous people across North America. We'll hear sets from Quinn Christopherson, Elisapie and Maimouna Youssef (aka Mumu Fresh).

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Quinn Christopherson: Tiny Desk Concert

Elisapie: Tiny Desk Concert

Mumu Fresh: Tiny Desk Concert

Tiny Desk Radio is produced by Noah Caldwell and Walter Ray Watson. Our editor is Lars Gotrich and our technical director is Neil Tevault. Suraya Mohamed is the executive producer of NPR Music, and Sonali Mehta is the executive director. Our theme was composed by Kaelin Ellis.

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