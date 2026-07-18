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Latest update on the fatal shootings of 2 men by federal immigration agents

NPR | By Sergio Martínez-Beltrán,
Scott Simon
Published July 18, 2026 at 4:42 AM PDT

Allegations of domestic violence add to the concerns about an ICE officer who shot and killed a man in Maine July 13.

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Sergio Martínez-Beltrán
Sergio Martínez-Beltrán (SARE-he-oh mar-TEE-nez bel-TRAHN) is an immigration correspondent based in Texas.
Scott Simon
Scott Simon is one of America's most admired writers and broadcasters. He is the host of Weekend Edition Saturday and is one of the hosts of NPR's morning news podcast Up First. He has reported from all fifty states, five continents, and ten wars, from El Salvador to Sarajevo to Afghanistan and Iraq. His books have chronicled character and characters, in war and peace, sports and art, tragedy and comedy.