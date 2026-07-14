Spain is returning to the World Cup final after defeating France

AILSA CHANG, HOST:

Spain is going back to the World Cup final. That's right. The Spanish team thumped France 2-0 in a thrilling semifinal match today. It marks Spain's return to the men's final for the first time since they won the tournament back in 2010. Reporter Steve Futterman watched the game in Arlington, Texas, and joins us now. Hi, Steve.

STEVE FUTTERMAN, BYLINE: Hi, Ailsa.

CHANG: I am so jealous you got to watch this game. OK, OK. How did Spain manage to hold off France?

FUTTERMAN: Well, it was an amazing job, but I think people sometimes forget - you know, we've talked about France so much, and France is a great team, but so is Spain. They are the defending reigning European champions. Now, France, of course, had played the last two World Cup finals, winning in 2018, runner-up 2022 to Argentina. And France did enter this game with arguably the best attacking offense, but Spain had the best defense. And you knew it was going to be a tight match given those two extremes. But it was Spain that managed to come out on top. Scoring started in the 21st minute. Spain scored on a penalty kick, which came after a foul against the Spanish 19-year-old (inaudible) Lamine Yamal. The Spaniards added another goal midway through the second half, and that was all Spain needed.

CHANG: Wait, can we talk more about France and its strong offensive? Like, they have this stellar trio of attackers on that team. What happened to those attackers on the French team?

FUTTERMAN: Well, you know, it's hard to say. I mean, a lot of it has to be credited to the Spanish defense, but you're right. France has Kylian Mbappe, arguably the best player in the world. They also have Ousmane Dembele. They have Michael Olise. But let's remember, Mbappe entered this game as the leader in the Golden Boot race. So much was expected from him. He came close on numerous times. He was trying to get crossing passes. They would just miss getting to him, and he came so close so many times. But again, you have to credit the Spanish defense. His best chance - Mbappe's best chance probably came in the final minutes. He was just a few feet in front of the net, had pretty much an open shot, but Spain's Marc Cucurella just barely kicked it away.

CHANG: Oof.

FUTTERMAN: So Spain just had a better game plan.

CHANG: Heartbreaking. I mean, Mbappe, he had a streak of, like - what? - 20 goals in 20 World Cup games. Did I get that right? Something - it was insane.

FUTTERMAN: Something like that.

CHANG: Yeah.

FUTTERMAN: I mean, he's just a remarkable player.

CHANG: Yeah. OK. So, Steve, going into the final, do you see Spain as the favorite? I mean, what do you think at this point?

FUTTERMAN: I think you have to feel that way. I mean, coming into the World Cup, it was - most people felt France and Spain were the top two teams. So we'll find out tomorrow who they will play. Argentina, of course, is the reigning champion and trying to make history, become only the third nation to win back-to-back titles. England, of course, I mean, you ask any English football fan, they know the year 1966. That's the last time England won the World Cup. So they'll be battling to face Spain. But I think on Sunday, either team will be the underdog against Spain.

CHANG: So exciting. That is reporter Steve Futterman in Arlington, Texas. Thank you so much, Steve.

FUTTERMAN: Thanks, Ailsa. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

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