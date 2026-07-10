A federal panel advances Trump's proposed arch, despite unanswered questions

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A federal planning commission has advanced President Trump's proposed arch in Washington, D.C., or just outside Washington, D.C., but the commission wants more details before it gives the final green light. NPR's Rachel Treisman reports on some of the remaining hurdles.

RACHEL TREISMAN, BYLINE: The National Capital Planning Commission's Thursday meeting started with protesters outside and continued with over two hours of public pushback in the room.

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MEG COWAN: This proposal is an affront to the men and women buried at Arlington National Cemetery.

ED STIERLI: So only Congress can decide if such a work belongs here?

PEGGY BARLETT: Its design is fussy, imitative and intrudes on the harmony of the surrounding area.

TREISMAN: Meg Cowan, Ed Stierli and Peggy Barlett were among the roughly 40 people who spoke out against the arch. That's on top of thousands who submitted written comments, overwhelmingly in opposition. Many of the speakers criticized the arch's proposed placement in a traffic circle directly between the Lincoln Memorial and Arlington National Cemetery. Veterans, some of whom are suing over the arch, and gold star mothers like Cynthia Morrison said a huge structure would be out of place.

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CYNTHIA MORRISON: For me, that view is not merely visual. It is remembrance.

TREISMAN: There are also safety concerns for pedestrians, cyclists, cars and planes. The 250-foot arch would sit directly in the path of flights coming in and out of Reagan National Airport. Cowan again.

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COWAN: The fact that this so-called monument would require red obstruction lights only underscores how inappropriate it is.

TREISMAN: The commission, which is chaired by a Trump appointee, ultimately voted 8-1 to approve the site and building plans. Three members voted present. Commissioners asked the Department of the Interior to come back with more details, including traffic and environmental studies. Jessica Bowron represents the department.

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JESSICA BOWRON: I can certainly commit that we will continue to work to be responsive to the comments of the commission.

TREISMAN: The panel tabled a discussion of D.C.'s building height limits until its next meeting. That's scheduled for early September.

Rachel Treisman, NPR News. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

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