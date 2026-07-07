Trying to avoid cyclosporiasis? Wash your hands, wash your produce

MARY LOUISE KELLY, HOST:

OK, a little news you can use now - although I sincerely hope you do not have to - because we're going to spend these next few minutes talking about a parasite that can reproduce in our intestines. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the CDC, at least 17 states are reporting cases of cyclosporiasis, which causes cramping and diarrhea. Kali Kniel's lab at the University of Delaware works on food safety and public health. Professor Kniel, welcome.

KALI KNIEL: Thank you, Mary Louise. It's great to be here.

KELLY: OK, tell us a little bit more about what is cyclosporiasis and why these cases appear to be spreading so fast.

KNIEL: Yes. So cyclosporiasis is a gastrointestinal disease, meaning it's associated with pretty severe diarrhea, nausea, fatigue. And it's caused by ingesting the human protozoan parasite called Cyclospora. This is a tiny microorganism, and the oocysts actually, if you were to line up 10, they would be roughly the width of a single strand of hair. So that's how tiny they are. And these oocysts are - it's what we call them - the part of the organism that's shed into the environment by human feces, and that's what then is ingested on a contaminated food product.

KELLY: So contaminated water, contaminated produce. I was reading there are certain types of produce that are - that appear to be particularly problematic. Basil, cilantro, raspberries?

KNIEL: Yes. Historically, outbreaks of cyclosporiasis have been associated with herbs, imported herbs, as well as domestically grown produce. So herbs like cilantro, basil, parsley, berries and leafy greens. Also snow peas and green onions.

KELLY: And just to be clear, this - as far as we know, this is not spread through person-to-person contact.

KNIEL: That is correct.

KELLY: OK.

KNIEL: Because of the way it's transmitted, it's very unlikely that any person-to-person transmission occurs.

KELLY: So the symptoms sound not fun - diarrhea, cramps, nausea. They also sound like any number of other tummy bugs or bouts of food poisoning from other things. How should people experiencing those symptoms gauge, do I need to go find a doctor or run to the emergency room? Or should we just, forgive my wording, but let this run its course?

KNIEL: That's a great question. And that's why often foodborne illness really is underreported. This can be a self-limiting disease, but if you are having severe diarrhea or if you are dehydrated, that is definitely a reason to go see a physician. Also, if you see a physician, you could be diagnosed through a fecal sample that tells you you do have cyclosporiasis. Then you can be treated. There is antibiotic treatment for this that does work, and it's very efficient. But important that people stay hydrated, wash their hands well when they're at home. You know, just kind of normal good personal hygiene.

KELLY: All right. Wash your produce. Wash your hands. Kali Kniel is a professor studying microbial food safety at the University of Delaware. Professor Kniel, thanks.

KNIEL: Thanks, Mary, Louise.

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