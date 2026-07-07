Egypt takes on defending champs Argentina on Tuesday

A MARTÍNEZ, HOST:

Today in World Cup play, defending champions Argentina take on Egypt, a team that hasn't made it to the round of 16 in the World Cup since 1934. The Pharaohs' unexpected run this year is lighting up the Arab world and, as their coach hopes, putting the plight of Palestinians in the spotlight as well. Here's NPR's Carrie Kahn.

CARRIE KAHN, BYLINE: After Egypt advanced, beating Australia in penalties last Friday, celebrations erupted, with parties posted all over social media...

(SOUNDBITE OF MUSIC)

UNIDENTIFIED MUSICAL ARTIST: (Vocalizing).

KAHN: ...From the glitzy streets of Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, to Dubai.

(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING)

UNIDENTIFIED SOCCER FAN #1: (Chanting in Arabic).

UNIDENTIFIED SOCCER FAN #2: (Vocalizing).

KAHN: World Cup fever is on.

UNIDENTIFIED PERSON: (Non-English language spoken).

KAHN: At this cafe in Cairo's historic Heliopolis neighborhood, hot drinks and shisha pipes are bubbling as the packed crowd watches Sunday night's Brazil-Norway game. Ahmed Khair (ph), a 29-year-old engineer, says just making it into the World Cup has been an amazing achievement for Egypt.

AHMED KHAIR: (Speaking Arabic).

KAHN: "We came into the Cup really without a lot of expectations. We had no idea how far we'd go," he says. "While Argentina may have Messi, we have Mohamed 'Mo' Salah" - the team's star forward - "and then there's our beloved coach," says Khair.

KHAIR: (Speaking Arabic).

KAHN: "They all give us hope. They all care about the team so much. We can beat Argentina and make it all the way to the semifinals," he says.

Along with hopes, Egypt's coach, Hossam Hassan, has been making headlines. After securing a spot in the round of 16, Hassan unfurled the Palestinian flag. The Palestine Football Association is a FIFA member, so its flags are allowed on the field, despite prohibitions on political symbols. Yesterday, Hassan pressed his case again for the Palestinian cause at a FIFA presser.

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HOSSAM HASSAN: (Speaking Arabic).

KAHN: "My message through football - the world's soft power - I beg you, whatever your religion, whatever country, my message is let the Palestinian people live. Just let them live," he said.

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KAHN: Hassan's embrace of Palestinians was heard and appreciated in Gaza, says 23-year-old Osama Farahat (ph), walking amongst the rubble in Gaza City, sporting the Egyptian team's red football jersey.

OSAMA FARAHAT: (Speaking Arabic).

KAHN: "We are waiting on pins and needles for this next match. It will be such a time of joy for us," he says, "where we won't think of our displacement, our hunger or our pain - just joy."

With Ahmed Abu Hamda in Cairo and Anas Baba in Gaza, Carrie Kahn, NPR News, Tel Aviv. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

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