Commemorative passports featuring Trump draw both delight and ire

A MARTÍNEZ, HOST:

The State Department is issuing passports commemorating America's 250th birthday. The first page has a picture of President Trump. Americans can only get them in person at the passport office in Washington, D.C. You need an appointment, and they are only available for a limited time, as NPR's Michele Kelemen reports.

MICHELE KELEMEN, BYLINE: John Hall (ph) has been on hold for hours to try to get inside the door of the Washington Passport Agency to apply for a passport with Trump's image in it.

JOHN HALL: There's only - what? - 30,000 of these going to be give out. It's a commemorative thing to have.

KELEMEN: He drove all the way from Alabama in his bright red Hyundai.

HALL: I'm a big Trump supporter, as you can see on the back.

KELEMEN: Oh, yeah.

HALL: It's got 47, my president.

KELEMEN: And on the front of the car it says MAGA red. But while he desperately tries to get one of these passports, Kim Zaninovich (ph) walks out with one depressed to see Trump's face on the first page.

KIM ZANINOVICH: It's an angry look. He's standing in front of the Declaration of Independence, which is something that he clearly doesn't stand for. You know, I think it's very interesting that here we are, the 250th anniversary of this country, and the grievances that were written against King George are the same grievances, for the most part, that could be written against him right now. And it's embarrassing.

KELEMEN: She's traveling this week and just happened to have an emergency appointment on the day the State Department began issuing these passports. Zaninovich says she didn't have a choice to opt out. Ariel Barras (ph) says he did have a choice, and opted in.

ARIEL BARRAS: I know Trump's signature is on it. But, you know, it's still a special passport, 250. I came here for the fireworks. It was very nice. You know, why not? Celebrating 250 for the U.S.

AUTOMATED VOICE: Your call is important to us. All representatives are still busy.

(SOUNDBITE OF MUSIC)

HALL: Good to know the call is important them.

(LAUGHTER)

KELEMEN: Alabama resident John Hall did finally get through to someone, who gave him an appointment, but not until next week.

Michele Kelemen, NPR News, the State Department.

(SOUNDBITE OF FLYAMSAM'S "THE OFFBEAT") Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

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