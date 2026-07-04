Happy 250th birthday, America

SCOTT SIMON, HOST:

Fireworks and parades, hot dogs and speeches, celebrations are taking place across the U.S. as the country marks its 250th anniversary. But this year, the Fourth of July is complicated by a ferocious heat wave that's hit much of the country and comes amid deep political and cultural divides. NPR's Brian Mann joins us. Brian, thanks for being with us.

BRIAN MANN, BYLINE: Happy Independence Day, Scott.

SIMON: And also to you. Let's begin with President Trump, who spoke at Mount Rushmore last night. What did he say?

MANN: Well, the speech began pretty traditionally for a Fourth of July weekend address. Trump spoke about what he sees as the exceptional nature of the United States. But then he turned to darker themes, arguing that the American way of life is under attack from immigrants and people on the left.

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PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP: There is now a resurgence of the communist menace in our land, including from newcomers to our country who embrace ideas totally opposed to our way of life and our great success.

MANN: That was a big part of Trump's speech. He likened what he portrayed as this internal menace to Pearl Harbor and 9/11.

SIMON: The president's framing of this Fourth of July has been controversial and questioned, right?

MANN: That - that's right. Trump started this by bypassing a bipartisan commission that had been created to celebrate the 250th anniversary. Democrats, last week, issued a report accusing Trump of hijacking - that was their word - this Independence Day, turning into - what they said should be a moment of unity into a partisan event that enriched Trump's allies. NPR did reach out to Freedom 250. That's the group Trump created to organize events for this Fourth of July. A spokesperson, Danielle Alvarez, called the Democrats' accusations categorically false and a partisan smear.

SIMON: Brian, you've been talking to people on the streets of New York City about how they see the holiday. What do they tell you?

MANN: Well, you know, despite all these tensions, people are finding ways to celebrate. I spoke with two friends, Lois Hyman (ph) and Linda Sidlaskas (ph), who went to a historic tavern here in Lower Manhattan.

LOIS HYMAN: We decided to have lunch at Fraunces Tavern because it was where, you know, the rebels used to gather in the early days of the Revolution. And it's a real revolutionary place, so we wanted to do something revolutionary.

MANN: And Sidlaskas told me, Scott, that on this holiday weekend, they're celebrating, but they are also worried about the state of the country.

LINDA SIDLASKAS: These are the times that try men's souls. So I think that our democracy is being stretched to the limit.

MANN: She was, of course, partially quoting Thomas Paine there from his 1776 essay, The American Crisis. I do think it's also important to remember, for a lot of folks, the Fourth of July is still just about having fun. As I was out talking to people yesterday, I think my favorite interview was with Logan Longsworth (ph). He's 8 years old, from New Jersey, out on holiday with his parents.

LOGAN LONGSWORTH: How I'm going to be celebrating the Fourth of July is I'm going to light some firecrackers and stuff like that. And we also saw the Statue of Liberty.

UNIDENTIFIED PERSON: That's pretty cool.

MANN: Can you say a thing that you like about the United States?

LOGAN: The bald eagle.

MANN: I love that. I think we can all agree, Scott, bald eagles are pretty cool.

SIMON: Absolutely, the coolest.

MANN: (Laughter).

SIMON: One other kind of crisis this Fourth of July, of course, is the heat. A lot of states are celebrating, but they're trying to keep people safe at the same time. How's that working out?

MANN: You know, it's a real mess. Things got so hot yesterday, President Trump's Great American State Fair had to close to the public through the afternoon. In Washington, D.C., an Independence Day parade there has been canceled, Philadelphia also canceling parades. Fire risks across the country canceling some fireworks. But there are still some fun things happening. Boston Pops in Boston, a big fireworks show in Seattle. But take water along. Stay in the shade. People say limit your time outdoors to be safe.

SIMON: NPR's Brian Mann in New York City. Brian, thanks so much. Happy holiday.

MANN: To you as well, Scott. Thanks. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

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