Some states rolling back worker heat protections

A MARTÍNEZ, HOST:

As we enter the Fourth of July weekend, millions of people in cities such as Dallas, Tampa and Boston are at risk of getting sick in the heat. Many places will experience what feels like temperatures in the triple digits, and that's especially dangerous for people who have to work outside. A few states have laws to protect those workers. Two states, Texas and Florida, have banned protections like that. Jessica Meszaros with WUSF in Tampa joins us now. Jessica, so how does this heat affect workers who just can't escape it?

JESSICA MESZAROS, BYLINE: Farmworkers I've spoken to told me they have to wear a lot of gear to protect themselves against the sun and chemicals. So it can feel suffocating. Some can't handle the heat and end up being hospitalized. And they don't get paid while they're out. But there are all kinds of workers exposed to extreme heat. I spoke with a UPS driver here in Tampa, Anthony Cantu. He's used to working in triple digit temperatures. He has two fans in the cab, but no air conditioning.

ANTHONY CANTU: The extreme temperatures are in the back of the vehicle in the cargo area. There's very little ventilation in the back, and if we're looking for packages, we could be back there for a little bit.

MESZAROS: Cantu told me that he's trained not to stay too long in the back of the truck. And UPS has its own heat protocols like access to ice water and breaks. They're even retrofitting some cars with air conditioning.

MARTÍNEZ: All right. So how is he staying cool in the meantime?

MESZAROS: Well, he actually drinks one liter of water every hour, takes electrolyte packets, and he eats hydrating fruits and vegetables. It's basically a lifestyle.

MARTÍNEZ: Wow.

MESZAROS: But he worries about all the people who aren't as acclimated.

CANTU: The people up North, I mean, this is just, like, hitting them right in the face.

MESZAROS: Yeah. Meteorologists say from the Plains to the Appalachians and into the Atlantic and Gulf Coast, these temperatures are well above average, by up to 20 degrees in some places. And human-caused climate change is intensifying these heat waves.

MARTÍNEZ: So, Jessica, for workers who are in the heat who can't escape, I mean, what protections are there to help them stay cool?

MESZAROS: Well, there's no national heat standard for workers. Last year, the federal Occupational Safety and Health Administration held public hearings on a proposed rule to protect indoor and outdoor workers from heat. In a written statement to NPR, OSHA says the rulemaking process is ongoing. So some states have actually been trying to regulate heat safety. Only a handful of them do have protections, including Oregon, Minnesota and California. Some laws protect just indoor workers while others cover both indoor and outdoor. Generally, employers have to provide cool drinking water, shade and training in some cases.

MARTÍNEZ: And then there are some states banning those kind of protections altogether.

MESZAROS: Texas was first to ban mandated safeguards like water and rest breaks back in 2023. And Florida followed suit the next year, blocking local governments from creating regulations. So business interests in Miami said the regulations would cripple the construction and agriculture industries there.

MARTÍNEZ: All right. It sounds like proposed federal heat protection rules are a ways off. So the heat is here regardless. So what else is being done?

MESZAROS: Yeah. So OSHA regulations haven't moved forward in about a year, neither has legislation introduced around the same time in Congress. It asked the Department of Labor to make an occupational safety and health standard to protect these workers from the heat. But recent analysis has shown these kind of regulations can really help to lower the risk of heat-related injuries, workers' comp claims and even deaths on the job.

MARTÍNEZ: That is Jessica Meszaros with member station WUSF in Tampa. Jessica, thanks.

MESZAROS: Thank you. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

NPR transcripts are created on a rush deadline by an NPR contractor. This text may not be in its final form and may be updated or revised in the future. Accuracy and availability may vary. The authoritative record of NPR’s programming is the audio record.