Rhode Island town claims longest July 4th observance

MICHEL MARTIN, HOST:

As the U.S. counts down to the big 250th birthday, plenty of towns are planning fireworks and parades. Bristol, Rhode Island, claims credit for starting that tradition. Bristol's annual Fourth of July celebration started in 1785, just two years after the end of the Revolutionary War. From Ocean State Media, David Wright reports.

(SOUNDBITE OF BELL)

MICHAEL RIELLY: Hear ye.

DAVID WRIGHT, BYLINE: The town crier, in a tricornered hat, officially opened Bristol's proudest local tradition on Flag Day, kicking off nearly three weeks of events ahead of the Fourth of July.

DONNA CHABOT: We're just a patriotic town, the most patriotic town.

WRIGHT: Donna Chabot is one of 100 local volunteers who serve on the Bristol Fourth of July committee. It's her job to organize the floats. They have 36 this year, all homemade labors of love.

CHABOT: They're not like Macy's. They're not like the Tournament of Roses, obviously. But people put their heart and soul into making their floats.

WRIGHT: One of her favorites pays tribute to fallen heroes.

CHABOT: Boots on the ground.

WRIGHT: Describe it.

CHABOT: One of our Bristolians, her brother died. And she does it in memory of her brother. All the soldiers that have died, they put all their boots with flags.

WRIGHT: Oh, my gosh.

CHABOT: And roses. They put roses in it. It's heart-wrenching. But it's a crowd-pleaser, too.

(SOUNDBITE OF MARCHING BAND PLAYING)

WRIGHT: Bristol is a picture-postcard New England town perched on Narragansett Bay. The clapboard houses and shop fronts all dressed up with patriotic bunting. Even the double yellow line down the middle of Hope Street turns red, white and blue for the parade route.

(SOUNDBITE OF MARCHING BAND PLAYING)

WRIGHT: For Jenn Little, the Fourth of July is a family tradition. Her mom was on the parade committee. Now she is, too. She says the focus is never political, even though elected officials, including the governor, are expected to attend.

JENN LITTLE: People who come to Bristol to celebrate the Bristol Fourth of July are here to celebrate together our freedoms.

WRIGHT: Everybody's red, white and blue.

LITTLE: Everybody's red, white and blue.

WRIGHT: Which is not to say they're naive.

CHABOT: I'm a proud American, and I have big concerns about the country.

WRIGHT: Again, Donna Chabot.

CHABOT: Yeah, I'm scared. I'm scared 'cause it's never been like this before. I don't like the division. It has to be fixed.

WRIGHT: She says that's what makes this event so important, time to set aside politics and celebrate community. For NPR News, I'm David Wright in Bristol, Rhode Island.

(SOUNDBITE OF SONG, "PARTY IN THE U.S.A")

MILEY CYRUS: (Singing) Yeah, it's a party in the U.S.A. So I put my hands up. They're playing my song. The butterflies fly away. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

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