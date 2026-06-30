Life Kit: How to handle the heat wave

JUANA SUMMERS, HOST:

Extreme heat is more deadly than hurricanes, wildfires and floods combined, and forecasters say it's coming from a majority of American states through the July 4 weekend. Officials warn those in the extreme heat wave's path should take precautions now. For some tips, we turn to NPR's Life Kit. Here's host Marielle Segarra.

MARIELLE SEGARRA, BYLINE: Let's start with hydration. You know you're supposed to do this, but I'm going to say it anyway. Drink a lot of water. That helps your body make the sweat it needs to cool you down. And if it's really hot out, skip the beer or the cocktail. It's going to dehydrate you and increase your risk of heat exhaustion. Here's Paul Schramm, from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

PAUL SCHRAMM: We recommend avoiding alcohol during extreme temperatures. People should be drinking water, sports drinks or clear juices to help stay hydrated.

SEGARRA: Now, if you're outside and you need to cool down quickly, you can put an ice pack or a wet towel on the back of your neck, under your armpits or on your groin. Some of the body's major blood vessels are closer to the skin in those areas. And if you're indoors...

RENEE SALAS: Try to keep your house as cool as possible.

SEGARRA: Dr. Renee Salas is an attending physician at Massachusetts General Hospital.

SALAS: Covering windows to keep the sun out, not using your oven or things that will actually heat up the inside of your house, opening up the house when it's cool, like in the morning, and using fans to try to bring that cool air in.

SEGARRA: And check in with yourself if you start feeling sick. There are two major heat-related illnesses to keep in mind - heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Heat exhaustion, if left untreated, can escalate to a heat stroke.

SALAS: I think of it like the body's warning sign that you're starting to get overheated and it can't keep up. You can feel weak, dizzy, nauseous, even vomit. This can progress to what's called heat stroke. Your body actually starts being unable to sweat. And so instead, you're red, hot and dry. And a really bad sign is confusion or even passing out because it means your brain isn't able to work the way that it should.

SEGARRA: The CDC says heat stroke is a medical emergency and recommends calling 911 right away.

SALAS: Really anyone who has limitations in their ability to get rid of heat is at risk.

SEGARRA: Also, a heads up. Salas says to talk to your doctor about whether any prescription medications you're taking could increase your risk of suffering from heat-related illnesses.

SALAS: For example, drugs for blood pressure, like diuretics or a medication called an ACE inhibitor, and other medications for mental health conditions, like those called the selective serotonin reuptake inhibitors, or we often call them SSRIs, medications like that automatically make individuals more at risk for heat-related illness.

SEGARRA: Overall, Salas says a good rule of thumb is to try to limit physical activity during the hottest part of the day.

I'm Marielle Segarra for NPR News.

SUMMERS: You can find more tips about how to stay safe this summer at npr.org/lifekit. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

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