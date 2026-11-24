"It Will be More Beautiful Than You could Ever Imagine" is an art book that features the complete work of artist Susan O'malley, who was a beloved Bay Area social practice artist.

Susan pushed the boundaries of what art could be, giving personalized pep talks, making buttons of every person she knew. Asking people what advice they would want to hear from their 80-year-old selves. The book includes essays from 24 Bay Area Art Luminaries, curators, collaborators, and writers.

