Listen to panel discussions, live podcasts, and programs recorded at KALW's downtown pop-up studio.
Creating Queer Third Spaces: Envisioning Places to Connect & Belong
A community discussion at KALW to imagine, design, and dream up the queer spaces our communities need now.
What makes a queer space feel welcoming? Where do you find belonging outside of home and work? What kinds of queer community spaces are missing from the Bay Area — and what would it take to create them?
Inspired by reporting from KALW journalists Jordan Karnes and Anna Casalme, this interactive event uses stories of queer bars, outdoor gatherings, and community-building as a starting point for a larger conversation.
Through audio excerpts, guided discussion, and audience participation, we'll explore how queer people create spaces for connection, joy, safety, creativity, and resilience.