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Listen to panel discussions, live podcasts, and programs recorded at KALW's downtown pop-up studio.

Creating Queer Third Spaces: Envisioning Places to Connect & Belong

KALW | By Hanisha Harjani,
Jordan KarnesAnna Gabriella Casalme
Published June 18, 2026 at 2:13 PM PDT
Two hands, arranged like Michaelangelo's God and Adam, come together next to a heart.

A community discussion at KALW to imagine, design, and dream up the queer spaces our communities need now.

What makes a queer space feel welcoming? Where do you find belonging outside of home and work? What kinds of queer community spaces are missing from the Bay Area — and what would it take to create them?

Ben Trefny
/
KALW
Panelists talk at the "Creating Queer Third Spaces" program at KALW's Studio Events Space while the audience talks in small groups.

Inspired by reporting from KALW journalists Jordan Karnes and Anna Casalme, this interactive event uses stories of queer bars, outdoor gatherings, and community-building as a starting point for a larger conversation.

Reporter Anna Casalme speaks with writer, naturalist, and queer surfer Jordan Gorostiza at KALW's Studio Events Space.
Ben Trefny
/
KALW
Reporter Anna Casalme speaks with writer, naturalist, and queer surfer Jordan Gorostiza at KALW's Studio Events Space.

Through audio excerpts, guided discussion, and audience participation, we'll explore how queer people create spaces for connection, joy, safety, creativity, and resilience.

The audience laughs during a question and answer segment at KALW's Studio Events Space.
Ben Trefny
/
KALW
The audience laughs during a question and answer segment at KALW's Studio Events Space.
KALW News
Hanisha Harjani
Hanisha Harjani is the Community Journalism Director at KALW.
See stories by Hanisha Harjani
Jordan Karnes
Jordan Karnes (they/them) is a 2025-2026 Audio Academy Fellow.
See stories by Jordan Karnes
Anna Gabriella Casalme
Anna Gabriella Casalme (she/her) is a 2025-2026 Audio Academy Fellow.
See stories by Anna Gabriella Casalme