Creating Queer Third Spaces: Envisioning Places to Connect & Belong

What makes a queer space feel welcoming? Where do you find belonging outside of home and work? What kinds of queer community spaces are missing from the Bay Area — and what would it take to create them?

Ben Trefny / KALW Panelists talk at the "Creating Queer Third Spaces" program at KALW's Studio Events Space while the audience talks in small groups.

Inspired by reporting from KALW journalists Jordan Karnes and Anna Casalme, this interactive event uses stories of queer bars, outdoor gatherings, and community-building as a starting point for a larger conversation.

Ben Trefny / KALW Reporter Anna Casalme speaks with writer, naturalist, and queer surfer Jordan Gorostiza at KALW's Studio Events Space.

Through audio excerpts, guided discussion, and audience participation, we'll explore how queer people create spaces for connection, joy, safety, creativity, and resilience.