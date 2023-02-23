Winter storm brings flurries and frigid temperatures to the Bay Area

The National Weather Service issued winter storm warnings for higher elevations around the region from Thursday into Friday, along with wind advisories.

Snow is expected Thursday night into Friday afternoon above 1,500 feet in the Santa Cruz and Santa Lucia mountains, the Santa Clara and East Bay hills, and the North Bay interior and coastal mountains.

The Bay Area saw some light rain on Wednesday, and it's expected to continue through this afternoon. After that, rain and snow showers will become more widespread this evening into Friday, with a 10 percent chance of thunderstorms Thursday into Friday, according to the weather service.

Meanwhile, in Santa Clara County, officials are opening warming centers to protect residents from the frigid temperatures expected to last through Saturday.

During the cold weather, outreach workers and volunteers are visiting encampments to distribute blankets, ponchos, tarps and tents, along with information about warming centers. Libraries that will be open as warming centers include branches in Los Altos, Cupertino, Milpitas, Santa Clara, Saratoga, Sunnyvale, Morgan Hill and Gilroy.