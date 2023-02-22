PG&E struggles to restore power to thousands of Bay Area customers

About 44,500 customers along the Peninsula are without power , more than two-thirds of the total affected customers in the Bay Area, PG&E spokesperson Tamar Sarkissian said.

There are about 11,000 customers in the South Bay dealing with outages, along with about 4,800 in the East Bay, 2,600 in the North Bay and 1,400 in San Francisco, Sarkissian said.

Downed trees and power lines were reported throughout the region as strong winds arrived Tuesday afternoon. The National Weather Service has issued a wind advisory for the Bay Area that is in effect through early this afternoon, and high wind warnings have been issued along coastal parts of the region.