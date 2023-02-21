Armstrong likely to appeal dismissal as OPD chief

Armstrong was fired by Oakland Mayor Sheng Thao last Wednesday for two alleged infractions from a police sergeant and an investigation by the Police Department internal affairs division that was allegedly done poorly.

The sergeant was involved in a crash into a parked vehicle in 2021 and allegedly left the scene. The following year, the same officer is alleged to have accidentally discharged his gun in the freight elevator of police headquarters and waited a week to report it.

Protests have taken place in the wake of Armstrong's termination and he has described his firing as retaliation for "standing up for the city."

In a statement Friday, Armstrong said , "I did my job and I did it well," adding that he nearly brought an end to about 20 years of federal oversight of the department.

On Monday, Armstrong's spokesperson, Sam Singer, sent out a release saying that the mayor "has a community revolt" on her hands and has "let down" the community.

Under Armstrong, the department came in line with 51 of 52 of the reforms necessary to comply with the Negotiated Settlement Agreement. The agreement came after a lawsuit alleging misconduct by police more than 20 years ago.