Feinstein retiring from Senate next year

The 89-year old senator has been a trailblazing politician who was the first woman to be president of the San Francisco Board of Supervisors, the first woman to be San Francisco's mayor and the first woman elected as a U.S. senator in California.

She was first elected to the Senate in 1992 and was most recently re-elected in 2018, but said in her announcement Tuesday that this will be her last term in office.

Feinstein said that even though she will not seek re-election next year , she intends to "accomplish as much for California as I can through the end of next year when my term ends.”

She added that even though Congress is divided, the body can "still pass bills that will improve lives. The senior senator then thanked Californians she served in Washington for the last 30 years.

The announcement had been expected by many political observers. Feinstein is the Senate’s oldest sitting senator and California’s longest serving senator. There had been recurring questions about Feinstein’s age and fitness to continue to serve in office.

Feinstein’s formal decision paves the way for what is expected to be a wide-open race for her seat. Already, Democratic Representatives Adam Schiff and Rep. Katie Porter have announced plans to run for Feinstein’s Senate seat. And there is speculation that they will be joined by others, possibly including Representatives Barbara Lee, of the Bay Area, and Ro Khanna.