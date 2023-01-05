Bay Area recovering from latest “bomb cyclone”

The State of California, as well as counties and cities across the Bay Area, declared states of emergency before the latest rainstorm rolled in Wednesday night.

But the ferocity of the storm has left its imprint.

PG&E reported that about 100,000 Bay Area customers lost power overnight, nearly half of them in the Peninsula. Nearly 3,000 emergency personnel were marshaled beforehand to respond to power outages. By this afternoon, crews managed to restore power to about 20,000 customers.

Meanwhile, in Oakland, city officials were working to provide transportation, shelter and food to the homeless during the storm. The city’s 18 libraries were readied to accommodate the homeless and the capacity was expanded at two shelters, one in West Oakland and the other near the Coliseum.

In San Jose, new Mayor Matt Mahan said the city has declared a state of emergency and an evacuation order, noting the conditions could be threatening for homeless residents living by creeks and rivers. On Wednesday, he and other city officials visited homeless camps to warn about flooding and inform them of available shelter.

At SFO, the storm caused nearly 90 flights to be canceled and more than 300 flights to be delayed. CBS13 reported that several incoming flights were diverted to Sacramento International Airport.