Ep. 15: The Golden State Valkyries are champions

The Golden State Valkyries are 2026 WNBA champions. This is the first expansion team in all of North American professional sports leagues to win a title in just two years of existence. Executive producer Ben Trefny and BOUNCE host Erin Lim talk about game 7 and share interviews with fans and players from the history making night.

Click the play button above to listen!

Ben was also at the game that night and took these photos!