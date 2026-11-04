Ep. 15: The Golden State Valkyries are champions
The Golden State Valkyries are 2026 WNBA champions. This is the first expansion team in all of North American professional sports leagues to win a title in just two years of existence. Executive producer Ben Trefny and BOUNCE host Erin Lim talk about game 7 and share interviews with fans and players from the history making night.
Click the play button above to listen!
Ben was also at the game that night and took these photos!
1 of 20 — Get Hyphy.JPG
2 of 20 — Pelosi.JPG
3 of 20 — Kiah.JPG
4 of 20 — 6 FAN Trans fans belong front.JPG
5 of 20 — 7 FAN Thrive City risers.JPG
6 of 20 — Green and Orange.JPG
7 of 20 — For the Gays.JPG
8 of 20 — E40.JPG
9 of 20 — Dreamcrusher.JPG
10 of 20 — Dinosaurs.JPG
11 of 20 — Dancers.JPG
12 of 20 — Zandala3ini.JPG
13 of 20 — Yaxel.JPG
14 of 20 — Violet.JPG
15 of 20 — Punsters.JPG
16 of 20 — Mens Sports.JPG
17 of 20 — Pumpkin.JPG
18 of 20 — Handshake.JPG
19 of 20 — Trio.JPG
20 of 20 — Cheers.JPG