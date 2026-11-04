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BOUNCE Season 3: The Rise of Women's Professional Sports
BOUNCE: The Rise of Women's Professional Sports

Ep. 15: The Golden State Valkyries are champions

By Ben Trefny,
Erin Lim
Published November 4, 2026 at 12:06 PM PST
Golden State Valkyries holding up trophy after winning game 7 in the WNBA finals
CHLOE JACKMAN PHOTOGRAPHY
The Golden State Valkyries celebrating on the floor of Ballhalla after winning the 2026 WNBA finals.

The Golden State Valkyries are 2026 WNBA champions. This is the first expansion team in all of North American professional sports leagues to win a title in just two years of existence. Executive producer Ben Trefny and BOUNCE host Erin Lim talk about game 7 and share interviews with fans and players from the history making night.

Click the play button above to listen!

Ben was also at the game that night and took these photos!

1 of 20  — Get Hyphy.JPG
2 of 20  — Pelosi.JPG
3 of 20  — Kiah.JPG
4 of 20  — 6 FAN Trans fans belong front.JPG
5 of 20  — 7 FAN Thrive City risers.JPG
6 of 20  — Green and Orange.JPG
7 of 20  — For the Gays.JPG
8 of 20  — E40.JPG
9 of 20  — Dreamcrusher.JPG
10 of 20  — Dinosaurs.JPG
11 of 20  — Dancers.JPG
12 of 20  — Zandala3ini.JPG
13 of 20  — Yaxel.JPG
14 of 20  — Violet.JPG
15 of 20  — Punsters.JPG
16 of 20  — Mens Sports.JPG
17 of 20  — Pumpkin.JPG
18 of 20  — Handshake.JPG
19 of 20  — Trio.JPG
20 of 20  — Cheers.JPG

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BOUNCE: The Rise of Women's Professional Sports Sports
Ben Trefny
I joined KALW in 2003. As Executive News Editor and then News Director, I helped our news department win numerous regional and national awards for long- and short-form journalism. I've also helped create numerous training programs — for teenagers, incarcerated people, and early-career journalists — and have taught hundreds of audio producers. I served as interim Executive Director for nearly two years. My work is currently focused on overseeing KALW's news and information content, and creating original live events, programming, and building partnerships with like-minded organizations.
See stories by Ben Trefny
Erin Lim
Erin Lim is Bay Area born-and-raised. She is a 2025 Audio Academy alum, and is the creator and host of Bitch Talk Podcast.
See stories by Erin Lim