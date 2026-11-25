The federal corruption trial of former Oakland Mayor Sheng Thao, her former romantic partner, Andre Jones, and Andy and David Duong, the owners of the city’s major recycling contractor, will resume next week with closing arguments by the prosecution and the defense.

Natalie Orenstein, a reporter for The Oaklandside, told KALW thatthe jury could begin their deliberations — and potentially a verdict – soon after.

"We are totally done with witnesses,” said Orenstein. “There was a moment on Friday where it appeared that Sheng Thao might actually testify. She decided not to and none of the other defendants ever planned to, it seems.”

“So, that means we just have closing arguments left,” Orenstein added. “This is the moment where both the defense and the prosecution get to aggregate all of this, dozens of pieces of evidence that the jury has seen over the last six weeks and try to present a compelling story to the jury about what did, or what didn’t, happen.“

"Then, they are supposed to begin deliberating around Wednesday. And we don’t know how long it will take,” said Orenstein. “There are four defendants here, who each face multiple charges. So, deliberations could stretch on for a bit. But I know we and our other journalism colleagues will be anxiously waiting in the court house to hear when that verdict drops.”