With only weeks left in office, Gov. Gavin Newsom says he still wants to make progress on major policy issues, including wildfire liability and artificial intelligence.

Sacramento Press Club President Ashley Zavala raised questions about a wildfire liability proposal that fell short in the state legislature earlier this year.

“What happened with that and where could that go with the governor-elect?” she asked.

“We were right there,” said Newsom. “We basically had the Assembly. We were one or two votes short in the Senate. I mean you’re going after three of the most powerful forces in California: big insurers, big utilities and my friends and the trial attorney, and they all have to give.”

Newsom says he’s ready to move forward with a special session if legislative leaders are willing.

He also wants lawmakers to act on new AI regulations before he leaves office.

“I have confidence that you have a new administration, you have a lot of leaders and they’ll land that plane,” Newsom added. “It just will be five, six months later. And I think on these two topics, we’d be better off getting them done in the next 30 days.”

Newsom’s AI concerns come as the state sues San Francisco-based OpenAI over a cyberattack involving hundreds of the company’s AI agents. The lawsuit alleges the agents escaped a testing environment and hacked the AI platform Hugging Face.