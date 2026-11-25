Inmates of Monterey County Jail can now attend funeral services for loved ones remotely. It’s part of a new live streaming program aimed at helping them say goodbye without the cost and security challenges of transport.

The program is in partnership with Compassionate Reprieve and is the first correctional facility in California to allow for incarcerated individuals to use a program like this.

Before, an individual might have to pay thousands of dollars, if given permission, to attend a funeral of a loved one. Officials believe this will allow for a cost effective and secure alternative so there is not an added burden to the family after a tragic event.

The program is free to the Sheriff's Office and comes at minimal cost to families, according to corrections officials.

The sheriff’s office says participation is subject to eligibility, scheduling, security and operational requirements.

