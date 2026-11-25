The California Department of Fish and Wildlife is caring for 65 birds that were found in recent days, coated with oil residue moved by El Niño storms.

The oil is believed to come from a sunken ship that was sealed in 2002 after it began leaking oil following a collision over 70 years ago off the coast of San Francisco.

"Every so often we get storms that are big enough to move this vessel underwater, and that’s basically what’s happening," said Eric Laughlin with the Department of Fish and Wildlife. "And it burps up a little residual oil, and it doesn’t take a whole lot of oil to impact these birds."

Laughlin added the oil affects a bird’s wings and can lead to hypothermia.

The birds, which were found along the coastline from Monterey to Bodega Bay, are currently getting care at a facility in Solano County.

People are urged not to approach oiled birds and to call the Oiled Wildlife Care Network, if they see one.