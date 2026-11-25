Dangerous high tides, waves reaching up to 30 feet and an incoming storm are expected to bring flooding, heavy rain and strong winds to the Bay Area and parts of Northern California this week.

In a weather briefing yesterday afternoon, the National Weather Service said that coastal flooding could reach major to extreme levels in some areas as unusually high tides combine with storm-driven ocean surges.

According to forecasters, the tides are approaching the highest levels ever recorded in San Francisco with the highest tides expected this morning.

Low-lying coastal areas could see flooded roads, road closures and erosion. A high surf warning is also in effect. Hazardous beach conditions are expected to continue through Monday.

Forecasters warn the winds could blow around unsecured objects, bring down tree limbs and cause a few power outages. Wet ground could also increase the risk of trees falling.

Coastal flood warnings will remain in effect in several areas through Thursday, depending on location. Conditions are expected to become drier for Thanksgiving, but another round of wet weather is forecast to return over the weekend.