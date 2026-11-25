Starting this Sunday a new rent law in San Francisco will prevent landlords from evicting tenants if they owe less than a month’s worth of fair market rent.

San Francisco supervisors passed the law in October. Fair market rent is set by the federal government and depends on how many rooms are being rented.

The current Fair Market Rents are as follows:



SRO: $1,930.50

Studio: $2,574.00

One bedroom: $3,003.00

Two bedrooms: $3,697.00

Three bedrooms: $4,832.00

Four bedrooms: $5,439.00

Five bedrooms: $6,254.85

Six Bedrooms: $7,070.70

The new law does not forgive unpaid rent. It also does not prevent landlords from seeking to collect all the rent owed eventually.

