The federal corruption trial of former Oakland Mayor Sheng Thao, her former romantic partner, Andre Jones, and Andy and David Duong, the owners of the city’s major recycling contractor, has reached an important milestone.

The Oaklandside reporter Natalie Orenstein is covering the trial and spoke with KALW:

“Witness testimony on both sides is over, so the court has gone dark for a couple of days," said Orenstein. "And then, we are back for closing arguments on Monday. And, then, it’s just up to the jury to deliberate."

"At the same time," added Orenstein, "the defense has last minute tried to get the entire case dismissed by filing a motion, arguing that the prosecution let a key witness, Mario Juarez, lie on the stand, without correcting him despite knowing information about his dishonesty that they didn’t pass over to the defense."

"The judge has indicated that she’s not really inclined to approve this motion," Orenstein said. "But that matter hasn’t been resolved yet, so, it’s a little up in the air.”