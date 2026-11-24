Several Bay Area communities are bracing for heavy rainfall and flooding that are expected to lash the region in the wake of the second seasonal storm in a week.

Caltrans installed a temporary flood protection system, known as a Tiger Dam, last weekend near the Bay Bridge to hold back predicted king tides.

The bright orange barrier – which is filled with water and weighted down — extends on a half-mile stretch of westbound I-80 near the metering lights.

Caltrans also said the Tiger Dam will remain in place at the toll plaza for at least 10 days, to assess water levels, tidal activity and the effectiveness of the barrier.

Another Tiger Dam was installed last week near the Posey Tube in Alameda, which was closed over the weekend due to concerns over flooding.