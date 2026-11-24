California has sued the federal government this week over a rule that could strip immigrant families of federal housing assistance.

The new federal housing policy targets households where some members qualify for housing aid and others don’t because of their immigration status.

For decades, those families could get reduced assistance based on the number of eligible household members. The new rule would make the entire household ineligible.

"This rule is cruel and it’s unlawful," said California Attorney General Rob Bonta who co-led the lawsuit. "California won’t stand idly by while the Trump administration forces families to choose between staying together and keeping a roof over their heads."

The lawsuit asks the court to block the rule before it takes effect Dec. 14.

