California has confirmed more measles cases this year than in the previous two years combined.

There have been 60 confirmed cases so far, with pockets of unvaccinated communities accounting for much of the outbreaks in the state. California still has one of the highest immunization rates in the nation, around 96%.

But anti-vaccine sentiment has grown over time, especially under Robert F. Kennedy Jr.'s appointment to lead the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.