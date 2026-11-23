The University of California is getting full access to ChatGPT Edu, which is built specifically for universities and higher education, but some faculty leaders are worried about the academic consequences associated with artificial intelligence.

The UC entered into a $1.2 million agreement with OpenAI for a one-year partnership which starts in December. It’s an extension of a previous agreement with OpenAI, and something UC officials say has been discussed since last Spring.

But the final agreement surprised members of UC's Academic Senate, who raised concerns last month that they had not been sufficiently consulted.

University officials say they want the technology, in part, so that students and faculty have the tools they need for the 21st century. They also emphasized no one has to use the technology in their classrooms.

But Senate leadership and teachers are worried that the agreement will encourage AI use by students in their coursework without having ethical guidelines established.