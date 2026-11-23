The federal corruption trial of former Oakland Mayor Sheng Thao, her former romantic partner, Andre Jones, and Andy and David Duong, the owners of the city’s major recycling contractor, has entered its sixth week.

Last week, former San Leandro councilman Bryan Azevedo took the witness stand. Nathan Gartrell, a reporter with the East Bay Times, was in the courtroom.

“He [Azevedo] admitted, most significantly, to taking a $2,000 bribe, " said Gartrell, "as part of this kind of ongoing scheme that was hatched, basically a pay-to-play scheme, with him representing the City of San Leandro, and trying to kick contracts to the Duong family, and the various garbage businesses."

“It’s relevant to the trial because it basically mirrors the same thing that Mayor Sheng Thao is accused of, kind of on a larger scale, involving the Evolutionary Homes company that was co-founded and run by the lead star witness, Mario Juarez, and Andy Duong, until their infamous falling out, that resulted in the robbery allegations."

“What was most eye-raising about the testimony," added Gartrell, "was the references to making 10 to 12 visits to local massage parlors during their vacations out to Vietnam, which a lot of other city officials and the Alameda County sheriff were present for that trip. So, it’s kind of shocking that these two alleged co-conspirators were doing this kind of stuff in the midst of all of these politicians."

“There’s also the description of a $10,000 bribe to silence a journalist," Gartrell said, "after some local podcaster got wind of the Vietnam trip and was making noise about publishing something about it, which apparently set off Sheng Thao."

“The trial is supposed to end a bit early, which is surprising," said Gartrell, "given that four defense attorneys will have to cross-examine every single witness. But, supposedly, this will be off to the jury by December. So, it should be an interesting holiday season guys. They’re either gonna be figuring out what life is going to be like when they go to prison, or they’ll be celebrating a major, life-changing, legal victory.”